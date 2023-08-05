Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

