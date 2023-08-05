Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,822,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

