Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

