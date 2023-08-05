Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 835,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 556.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 2,823.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

