Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,675 shares of company stock valued at $292,496 and have sold 434 shares valued at $4,785. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

