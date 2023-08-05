Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.