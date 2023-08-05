NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 282,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NRG opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

