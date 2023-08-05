Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NU were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in NU by 44.3% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,394,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,799,000 after buying an additional 5,342,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

