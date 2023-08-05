NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NV5 Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $154.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

