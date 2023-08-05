NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.24. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

