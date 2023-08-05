OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,723,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,517 shares of company stock worth $3,131,965. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.