Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 283.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,459,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Old Republic International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 932,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

