Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

