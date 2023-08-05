Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.