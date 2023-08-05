Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $104.45 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

