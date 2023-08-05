Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.93 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

