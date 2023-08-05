Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

