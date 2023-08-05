Patrick D. Sugar Sells 2,771 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total value of $1,182,080.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $424.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.31.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

