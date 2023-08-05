Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stake Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 3,363,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

