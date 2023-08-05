Piper Sandler Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.