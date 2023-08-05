Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.