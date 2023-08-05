PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

