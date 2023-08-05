Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

