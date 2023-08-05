Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,398 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

