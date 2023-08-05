Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

