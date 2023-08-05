Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,072 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

