Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 790,502 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $31.03 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

