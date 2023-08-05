Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 979,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,156,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.