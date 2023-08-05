Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 229 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,197,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,712.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,592.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

