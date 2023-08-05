Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

