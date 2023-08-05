Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,578 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

DTE stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

