Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.09 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.46. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

