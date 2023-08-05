Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $361.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

