Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $33.71 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 210.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About MakeMyTrip



MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

