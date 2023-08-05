Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 428.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after acquiring an additional 116,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $230.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

