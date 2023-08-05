Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.42 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TransUnion by 339.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.