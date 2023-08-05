Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

