Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.56 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

