Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $15.63 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Paramount Global Profile



Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

