Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 218.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,687,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after purchasing an additional 379,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

NYSE WOLF opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

