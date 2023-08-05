Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.13 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.