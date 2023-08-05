Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

