Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,748 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

