Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $25,789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,460,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 367,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

