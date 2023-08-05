Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 107,831 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

