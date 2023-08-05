Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 209,543 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,197,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 444,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.