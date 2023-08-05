Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 28,065 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity

Macy’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

