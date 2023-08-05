Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 28,065 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Shares of M stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
