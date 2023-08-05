Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,096 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

