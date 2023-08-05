Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 51,332 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
