Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Getty Realty by 1,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.